Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 206.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,670 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth about $10,845,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 667.9% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSL opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $794.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $25.44.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

