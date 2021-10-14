Jump Financial LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,883 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

