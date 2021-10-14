Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 22,347 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth about $99,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST opened at $38.38 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.