Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 65,958 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 65,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 477,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 29.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.