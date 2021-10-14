Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 3.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,981,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,387,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,387,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

