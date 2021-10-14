JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Overweight

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $143.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $158.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after buying an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $8,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after buying an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,493,000 after buying an additional 250,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after buying an additional 197,447 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

