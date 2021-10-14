JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Anglo American (LON:AAL) Target Price to GBX 2,800

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,411.11 ($44.57).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,784 ($36.37) on Monday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,926.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,193.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $2.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders purchased 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048 over the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

