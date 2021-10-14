JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.15% of Global Net Lease worth $21,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE GNL opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.