JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.67%.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

