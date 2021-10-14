JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $22,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $67.80 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 218.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

