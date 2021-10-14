JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,593,163. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.52. The firm has a market cap of $485.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,955,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

