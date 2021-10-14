JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.23 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of Hancock Whitney worth $23,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after buying an additional 431,165 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 270,673 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 724,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after buying an additional 225,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 109,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

