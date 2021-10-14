JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CSII. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.