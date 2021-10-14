JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 91,795 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,795 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Integer were worth $22,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Integer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Integer by 1,798.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Integer stock opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.66. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

