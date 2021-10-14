JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 4,933 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Marathon Oil worth $24,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 206,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,351.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 160,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 149,650 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 174,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.