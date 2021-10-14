JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 257,914 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CRH were worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH plc has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

