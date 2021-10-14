Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Trading Down 1.5%

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 188 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.50). 202,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 256,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.53).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Joules Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Joules Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £219.29 million and a PE ratio of 241.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 231.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48.

In related news, insider Tom Joule purchased 50,000 shares of Joules Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($140,449.44).

Joules Group Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.