Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

JLL stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,319. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $101.39 and a 12-month high of $260.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.72.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

