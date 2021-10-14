Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.31.

Paylocity stock opened at $281.40 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $298.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.70.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $4,392,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

