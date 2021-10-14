John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Down 61.6% in September

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,562. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $16.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

