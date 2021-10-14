Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JRSH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Shares of JRSH opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In other news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.