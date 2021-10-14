JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at B. Riley

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of JELD opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.