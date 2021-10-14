Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Kawasaki Heavy Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

