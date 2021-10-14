Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

