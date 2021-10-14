Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

CUBI opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

