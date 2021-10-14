Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Truist Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

TFC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

NYSE:TFC opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $62.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after purchasing an additional 715,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after acquiring an additional 606,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 488,452 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.