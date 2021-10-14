Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Invesco Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Invesco in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Shares of IVZ opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

