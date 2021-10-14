Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Horizon in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 130.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

