Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $53.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CFG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.18.

CFG stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 28,156 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

