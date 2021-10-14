Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 35.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 686,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 181,318 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $121,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after acquiring an additional 443,420 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $134.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.