Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

JHG opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

