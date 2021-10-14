James Andrew Beck Sells 90,000 Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total transaction of C$817,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,634,400.

CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

FIL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

