Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.78% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $94,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $164.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.45. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

