Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Up 1,041.7% in September

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 1,041.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Iveda Solutions stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.09.
About Iveda Solutions
Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.