Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Up 1,041.7% in September

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 1,041.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Iveda Solutions stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

