ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives GBX 526.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

Several research firms have recently commented on ITM. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ITM Power from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded ITM Power to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

LON ITM opened at GBX 464.25 ($6.07) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.07. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 435.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 424.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.