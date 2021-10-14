Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.52

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 511497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on TALK shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Italk from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

Get Italk alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Italk Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Italk news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 142,500 shares of Italk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

About Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.