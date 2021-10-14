ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISSDY shares. Danske upgraded ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ISSDY remained flat at $$9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. ISS A/S has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

