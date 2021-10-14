ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

ISSDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Danske upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of ISSDY stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. ISS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

