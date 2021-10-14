iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $112.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,695. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

