iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Cut by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 7.8% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $26,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 47,285 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,684. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $83.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.62.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

