iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.17. 45,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,538. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.63 and a twelve month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.