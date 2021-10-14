iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $36,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,736,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $408.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.11. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $297.95 and a one year high of $432.64.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

