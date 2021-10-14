iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

