iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

