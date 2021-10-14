iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the September 15th total of 303,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of USIG opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $62.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIG. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period.

