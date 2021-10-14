ironSource (NYSE:IS) vs. Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Head-To-Head Review

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and ironSource (NYSE:IS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenpro Capital and ironSource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A ironSource 0 1 8 0 2.89

ironSource has a consensus price target of $11.76, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. Given ironSource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ironSource is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and ironSource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 22.53 -$3.76 million N/A N/A ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

ironSource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94% ironSource N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ironSource beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

