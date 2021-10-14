IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.39 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $653.47 million and $38.39 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00261382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00240676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095744 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

