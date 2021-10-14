Invictus RG Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Invictus RG bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Applied Materials comprises about 7.2% of Invictus RG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,465 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.74. 208,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,473,251. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

