Investors Purchase Large Volume of Element Solutions Call Options (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,826 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 157% compared to the typical volume of 1,098 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

ESI stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

