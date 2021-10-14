Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Trading Up 2.4%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) shares were up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 17,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 13,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

